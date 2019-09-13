'Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle' show set to begin Saturday at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla - Universal Orlando is set to debut its highly anticipated new show, "Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle," Saturday at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Island's of Adventure.

Universal officials said the new show will unleash the darker side of the popular "Harry Potter" franchise.

Special effects and lightning will illuminate Hogwarts Castle as sinister creatures and villains like mountain trolls, dementors, death eaters, spiders and even the dark wizard, Lord Voldemort, cast their shadows and spells.

Universal officials said guests will get a chance to take part in the new show by summoning their inner strength and bravery to face the dark arts and produce a Patronus spell. The charm is said to be one of the most famous, and difficult, defenses against the dark evils.

The new show will run select nights Sept. 14 through Nov. 15 in the Wizarding of World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade.

