Disney announces opening date for Skyliner

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World officials have just announced the opening date for the new Skyliner transportation system, and it's just around the corner.

The new gondolas will take flight Sept. 29, toting guests between Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot as well as Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and the new Disney’s Riviera Resort, which will open in December.

Many of the cabins will feature characters from iconic Disney titles, including “Ratatouille,” “Finding Dory” and “Monsters, Inc.”

[Click here to see the Skyliner map]

Park officials called the gondola system "a new era in Disney transportation."

"Offering bird’s-eye views of resorts and theme parks, Disney Skyliner will be the newest transportation option at Walt Disney World Resort, joining a fleet of monorails, watercraft and motor coaches that ensure getting there is half the fun," officials wrote in a news release.

Disney announced its Skyliner plans in November 2018. Since then, officials have tested evacuation procedures, conducted test runs and slowly unveiled design details.

For more information about the Skyliner, visit Disney's blog.

