Disney gives first look at new 'Not So-Spooky Spectacular' show

ORLANDO, Fla - Walt Disney World gave their first look at their new upcoming "Not-So-Spooky Spectacular" fireworks show Friday.
Disney said the new state-of-the-art show, debuting during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween parties, will feature Jack Skellington from Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas."
Jack will tell a "not-so-scary" story about how anything can happen on Halloween night.
Fireworks, lasers and special lighting effects will cast upon Cinderella's castle.
Disney leaders said on a blog that Jack's ghost dog, Zero, will carry the story along as Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy find themselves entering a mysterious and haunted house.
All four characters will encounter spooky things, like dancing skeletons, waltzing ghosts and a number of Disney villains.
Earlier this week, people living near Disney World reported hearing fireworks.
The theme park said the display was in advance of a 'exciting fall season'.
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party runs select nights Aug. 16 to Nov. 1.
Event tickets are now on sale.
Guests can save $10 per ticket when you buy at least a day in advance.
