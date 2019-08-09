Disney gives first look at new 'Not So-Spooky Spectacular' show

Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” hosts the new “Disney’s Not So Spooky Spectacular” fireworks show at Magic Kingdom Park. (David Roark, photographer)

ORLANDO, Fla - Walt Disney World gave their first look at their new upcoming "Not-So-Spooky Spectacular" fireworks show Friday.

Disney said the new state-of-the-art show, debuting during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween parties, will feature Jack Skellington from Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Jack will tell a "not-so-scary" story about how anything can happen on Halloween night.

Fireworks, lasers and special lighting effects will cast upon Cinderella's castle.

Disney leaders said on a blog that Jack's ghost dog, Zero, will carry the story along as Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy find themselves entering a mysterious and haunted house.

All four characters will encounter spooky things, like dancing skeletons, waltzing ghosts and a number of Disney villains.

Earlier this week, people living near Disney World reported hearing fireworks.

The theme park said the display was in advance of a 'exciting fall season'.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party runs select nights Aug. 16 to Nov. 1.

Event tickets are now on sale.

Guests can save $10 per ticket when you buy at least a day in advance.

