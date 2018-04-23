Disney hiring workers to fill over 3,500 full-time and part-time jobs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Walt Disney World Resort is looking to hire over 3,500 workers for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

The resort announced they would be hosting a series of job fairs as part of their new spring hiring effort. The job fairs will allow potential candidates to apply in-person or online, ask questions about the roles and even interview on the spot.

The open positions are for roles in housekeeping, transportation and culinary. The resort is also hiring lifeguards.

The job fairs have been separated by roles:

Housekeeping Hiring Days & Job Fair: Housekeeping Hiring Days are held every Monday through Friday throughout April and May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and on Wednesday, May 9, a housekeeping job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – all held at the Walt Disney World Resort Casting Center. Disney cast members will be available to answer questions, assist with the application process and conduct interviews on the spot.

Housekeeping Hiring Days are held every Monday through Friday throughout April and May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and on Wednesday, May 9, a housekeeping job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – all held at the Walt Disney World Resort Casting Center. Disney cast members will be available to answer questions, assist with the application process and conduct interviews on the spot. Lifeguard Job Fairs: On Saturday, April 21 at Mickey’s Retreat and Wednesday, May 2 at Typhoon Lagoon, candidates who are 16 years or older will interview and complete onsite swim tests for an opportunity to become part of the Disney team.

On Saturday, April 21 at Mickey’s Retreat and Wednesday, May 2 at Typhoon Lagoon, candidates who are 16 years or older will interview and complete onsite swim tests for an opportunity to become part of the Disney team. Culinary Job Fair: On Monday, April 23, at ESPN Wide World of Sports, qualified candidates can learn about available culinary roles, meet with chefs and interview with recruiters.

On Monday, April 23, at ESPN Wide World of Sports, qualified candidates can learn about available culinary roles, meet with chefs and interview with recruiters. Bus Driver Online Job Fair: Held online through May 31, candidates interested in joining a team that’s always on the move can apply for available part-time and full-time roles.

Walt Disney World Resort is offering eligible candidates various hiring bonuses up to $3,000.

If you cannot make it to a job fair, you can apply online here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.