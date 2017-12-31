Disney's Magic Kingdom not taking new guests amid another holiday surge

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom couldn't accept any new guests Sunday amid another holiday surge.

Park officials tweeted around 11:30 a.m. New Year's Eve that the park was no longer accepting guests because it was experiencing a very busy day.

Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom were still welcoming guests, according to the official in-park Twitter feed for live updates and answers from @WaltDisneyWorld.

The surge in guests at Magic Kingdom marks the second time in one week that guests were turned away because of a packed park.

Guests were turned away from about 12:30 p.m. until 1:20 p.m. Christmas Day, according to the Twitter feed.

Park officials said guests can call 407-560-5000 for more on theme park availability.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.