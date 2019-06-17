Disney selling special plush to support lion conservation

ORLANDO, Fla - Walt Disney World said Monday it is now selling special edition plush toys to help support and raise awareness of the crisis facing lions in the wild.

The special edition Simba and Nala plush toys are being sold at locations in Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Disney said for each plush toy sold around the world it will donate $5 to the Wildlife Conservation Network to support the Lion Recovery Fund and its local partners.

Disney Parks

Disney hopes this effort will help their conservation goal of doubling the number of lions in the wild by 2050.

The limited edition plush toys can be found at the following locations at Disney's Animal Kingdom:

Mombasa

Island Mercantile

Discovery Trading Co.

On July 1, Disney said, the plush locations will be expanded to the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, Mouse Gear at Epcot, and World of Disney at Disney Springs.

Walt Disney Studios plans to release a live-action version of its beloved classic "The Lion King" in theaters July 19.

