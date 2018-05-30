Disney's 'Star Wars' resort guests will ride starships to Hollywood Studios land

The planned location of a new Star Wars immersive resort near Hollywood Studios.

Visitors to Disney's Hollywood Studios new "Star Wars" land will ride starships to the planned "Star Wars" immersive resort, Disney officials announced on its website Wednesday.

Last summer, Disney officials announced plans for a "Star Wars" inspired destination at Walt Disney World Resort at the D23 Expo. Disney officials said Wednesday that the resort hotel will be on the east side of Hollywood Studios and east of World Drive which is located just a couple hundred feet away from the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land.

This comes just a day or so after Disney released new concept art of the land and announced the name of the village, "Black Spire Outpost."

Visitors to the new resort will board an interactive starships that will take them on their voyage through the galaxy. Each cabin window will offer views of space.

Disney officials said guests visiting the themed land are welcome to dress in "Star Wars"-inspired attire.

The new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land is expected to open in late fall 2019.

