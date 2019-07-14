Dive into new superhero experience at SEA LIFE Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla - A new superhero-themed experience has debuted for families to enjoy at Sea Life Orlando.

The aquarium, located inside ICON Park along International Drive, features a one-of-a-kind experience. Guests will come face-to-face with moray eels, large stingrays, rescued sea turtles and sharks, all from their upclose views and 360-degree tunnel.

For a limited time, the aquarium is offering the "Underwater Superhero Experience".

From July 12 through Aug. 10, families will venture through the aquarium and learn the super powers of five sea creatures at interactive stations.

Image Courtesy: SEA LIFE Orlando

"We love to create immersive and exciting experiences for guests to learn about sea creatures and their unbelievable abilities" said James Paulding, general manager.

Once guests learn about each "super power" that a specific sea creature has, they will put it to the test.

Some of the fun and unique experiences include the strength of a crab, speed of a shark, stickiness of a starfish and the sucking power of a seahorse.

"The more people learn about sea life, the more they can appreciate these creatures and contribute to the many efforts to keep them safe and thriving for generations to come," Paulding said.

Sea Life Orlando leaders said the experience will also include daily shows, featuring an octopus camouflaging itself against changing backgrounds and painting underwater masterpieces.

The "Underwater Superheroes Experience" is included in the price of admission.

Want to win prizes? Aquarium leaders said guests who dress as a superhero inside the aquarium, and post photos using #SEALIFESuperheroes, will be entered to win some cool prizes. The aquarium will announce winners every Monday until Aug. 10.

SEA LIFE Orlando

For tickets and information, visit visitsealife.com/orlando.

