Dolphin injured by sharks continues to recover at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. - A dolphin that was found covered in shark bites on a Florida beach appears to be getting better.

SeaWorld Orlando announced Monday that the dolphin passed a hearing test, an important step in her recovery since she relies on listening to echoes to find food, avoid predators and navigate the ocean.

The Atlantic bottlenose dolphin was sick with pneumonia and covered with bites when she was found washed up on the beach in March near Jacksonville.

Veterinarians said they're still trying to treat the dolphin's pneumonia while she gains additional weight and strength.

