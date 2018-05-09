Bam! Emeril's Orlando to close at Universal CityWalk

ORLANDO, Fla. - Bam!

A staple at Universal CityWalk will be closing its doors for good.

After 20 years, News 6 has learned Emeril's Orlando will officially close this summer.

The restaurant, named after famous chef Emeril Lagasse, opened in 1999.

In a statement released by Universal Orlando, a representative said the restaurant had been a special part of Universal since the beginning and park officials are sad to see it go.

Emeril's Orlando will close July 7.

