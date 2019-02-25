2019 Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival preview

ORLANDO, Fla. - The sun is shining and the flowers are blooming -- that is if you live in Florida. As the temperatures rise that can only mean one thing: The Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival is quickly approaching. This festival brings out the green thumb in all of us as we venture around Showcase Lagoon to look at jaw-dropping topiaries, eat magnificent food and partake in special experiences only offered at the Flower and Garden Festival. This year the festival has some new additions you won't want to miss.

Highlights of the festival will include:

Delicious snacks and libations at various outdoor kitchens

Dozens of world-renowned, Disney-themed topiaries

Captivating garden spaces and wildlife habitats

“How-To” garden exhibits

Outdoor concert series featuring guest-favorite bands

Festival merchandise that will make the whole family happy

This year the festival is offering new topiaries including Bo-Peep and her sheep and Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. Families will want to check out the new Play Full Garden where you can join activities focused on nutrition and wellness. Along with new sculptures and experiences the festival is adding four new outdoor kitchens to the lineup. Below you can view some of the items they will be serving up.

To view the entire list of outdoor kitchens and their menu items click or tap here.

Along with the flowers and food guests are also able to enjoy free concerts as a part of Epcot's Garden Rocks Concert Series. Below are the new names added to the 2019 concert lineup.

Journey former lead vocalist Steve Augeri – March 6-8

March 6-8 Glass Tiger – March 9-10

March 9-10 Jon Anderson of Yes – March 11-12

March 11-12 Wang Chung – March 15-16

March 15-16 Ambrosia – March 21-22

March 21-22 Magic Giant – March 23-24

March 23-24 Air Supply – March 25- 27

March 25- 27 The Smithereens – March 30-31

March 30-31 Christopher Cross – April 3-4

April 3-4 John Michael Montgomery – April 10-11

April 10-11 Sister Sledge – April 12-13

April 12-13 Sister Hazel – April 17-19

April 17-19 Steven Curtis Chapman – April 20-21

April 20-21 TobyMac – April 22-23

April 22-23 A Flock of Seagulls – May 8-9

May 8-9 Marshall Tucker Band – May 10-11

May 10-11 Peabo Bryson – May 12-13

May 12-13 Richard Marx – May 14-15

May 14-15 Colin Hay of Men at Work – May 20-21

May 20-21 War – May 22-23

Click or tap here to view the entire Garden Rocks Concert Series schedule.

The festival begins March 6 and continues until June 3. Are you planning on going? Do you prefer to spend your time at the outdoor kitchens or looking at the flowers and topiaries?

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.