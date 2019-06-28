Epcot's 2019 Food and Wine Festival will be longest yet

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney fans and football fans: Get ready to eat and drink at the happiest place on Earth.

The 24th Epcot International Food and Wine Festival will include new global marketplaces, an ESPN tailgate tasting and more. The 87-day event happens Aug. 29 to Nov. 23, making it Epcot's longest annual festival yet.

Appleseed Orchard Marketplace, located next to Le Cellier Steakhouse, will offer craft brews, ciders, wines and light bites. Guests can also enjoy Vension Stew with Crushed Potatoes and Frozen Rosé at The Alps Marketplace.

Cheese connoisseurs can earn a complimentary cheesecake through Emile's Fromage Montage. Guests who purchase any five cheese dishes from the global marketplaces and collect stamps for each one in the festival passport will be rewarded with this sweet treat.

For football fanatics, a tailgate tasting event hosted by ESPN's "Monday Night Football" will feature gridiron grub paired with a beverage tasting. The drinks are inspired by the cities of professional teams that play every Monday night. The 45-minute attraction will be available on select Sundays from Sept. 8 to Nov. 17.

Families can also take a break from wining and dining at the Disney du Jour Dance Party, which will include appearances from Radio Disney artists such as Meg Donnelly and Jenna Raine on Fridays and Saturdays. An interactive DJ will lead the party on Sundays through Thursdays.

The Eat to the Beat Concert Series is perfect for those who want to enjoy both music and food. From Aug. 29 to Nov. 19, the Plain White T's, Kenny G, Billy Ocean and others will perform at the America Gardens Theatre during the festival.

