This ticket will get you into every Disney World park this summer

ORLANDO, Fla - For the first time, Walt Disney World is letting guests experience all of its theme parks with a new Summer One World ticket.

Disney announced the new ticket option Wednesday on its blog.

Starting June 4, for $444 (plus tax), guests who purchase the new ticket option will get admission to each of the four Walt Disney World theme parks and both water parks.

Disney said the new ticket option will allow guests to see many of the exciting experiences happening at the resort this summer.

Disney said guests will have flexibility in how they use the tickets, including visiting more than one park per day.

According to the Disney Parks blog:

Summer One World Tickets must be purchased between Jun 4, 2019, and Aug. 23, 2019.

Each Summer One World Ticket includes six admissions – one admission to each of the four Walt Disney World theme parks and each of the two water parks.

Tickets must be used June 4, 2019 – Aug. 28, 2019.

Summer One World tickets can be purchased through DisneyWorld.com, the Disney reservation center or a booking professional.

