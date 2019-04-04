Fast, ready for twisted chase: Busch Gardens' tallest coaster gets an opening date

TAMPA, Fla. - Hold on -- and get ready to roar through this one. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced the opening date for their newest and tallest launch roller coaster: Tigris.



Thrill seekers can strap in and prepare for the ultimate ride starting Friday, April 19.



Officials with the park say the triple launch coaster is the ninth addition to the theme park's collection.



Tigris is a triple-launch steel roller coaster.



The coaster will catapult riders through a number of loops, twists, forward and backward.

Once at the top, Tigris will gives riders an excellent view before doing a heartline roll, and dropping -- at more than 60 mph.



Busch Gardens says the coaster is inspired by the world's largest and most powerful cat: the tiger.



This is not the only cat ruling the coaster realm.



Busch Gardens has a lineup of coasters like Cheetah Hunt, the park's longest coaster, Sheikra -- a 200-foot-tall floorless coaster; and Falcon's Fury, a 335-foot drop tower.



Busch Gardens will allow season pass holders exclusive ride access for the first two weekends in May before the ride opens for the day to general guests.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.