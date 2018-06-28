Get your Toy Story Land questions answered ahead of opening day

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Disney's Toy Story Land is set to open Saturday at Hollywood Studios and News 6 wants to make sure you have everything you need to know before visiting the new attraction.

How much is admission to the park? Can annual pass holders get in on opening day? What wait times should I expect? These are probably questions you're all asking and the attraction hasn't even made its debut.

To make it easier for Disney and Pixar film fans alike, we want to get those questions answered for you before you even plan your trip to the park. So, we're going first!

News 6 will preview Toy Story Land Thursday and, while doing so, will get the chance to ask your questions to the big people in charge so you know what to expect from the new attraction.

Leave any other questions you might have in the comments below. Then follow @News6WKMG on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook to follow along so you know when your question is answered. You can also tune in to News 6 Thursday afternoon for live coverage of the preview event. You won't want to miss it!

