'We're trying to get off this thing:' Disney guest describes gondola mishap

ORLANDO, Fla. - A guest stranded for more than three hours aboard the new gondola transportation system at Walt Disney World described the ordeal to News 6.

Disney Skyliner cable cars became stuck in the air around 8 p.m. and didn't start moving until after 11 p.m.

Firefighters were called to the Orlando-area theme park, and several guests posted to social media, saying rescues were underway.

A woman named Lindsey said she had been on the gondola with her children, ages 8 and 11, and six other adults for three hours and 15 minutes and were still waiting to get off.

"We've gone through all the water," she said, referring to emergency kits aboard the ride. "My daughter's been very hot. She's not felt well at all."

Lindsey said at one point firefighters were halfway up to the gondola when the ride started moving without warning. She said the ride started and stopped several times, adding to the frustration.

Prior to her near-rescue, Lindsey said she watched a woman from another gondola be rescued by firefighters. She said the woman was placed on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

"We're trying to get off of this thing," she said.

Disney said one line of the new system was affected by an "extended outage," but it's not known exactly how many people were stranded.

Disney said there were no reports of injuries.

It's not known what caused the incident.

Disney later released a statement about the mishap.

"One of the three Disney Skyliner routes experienced an unexpected downtime Saturday evening. As a result, the Skyliner will be closed while we look into the details surrounding this downtime. We apologize for this situation, and we are working with each guest individually regarding impacts to their visit with us," Disney said.

The Skyliner air gondolas opened to visitors last week. The cable cars whisk visitors from hotels to theme parks three stories above the ground while going 11 mph. No more than 10 people are allowed in each cable car.

