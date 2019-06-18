Here's how Florida residents can save 30% at Discovery Cove

Discovery Cove

ORLANDO, Fla. - For a limited time only, Florida residents can save 30% on tickets to Discovery Cove.

The catch is, you have to book a trip by June 30 to be used now through 2020.

Prices vary based on day and time of the year, so be sure to use the attraction's online calendar tool to find the best deal. With the deal, the starting price for standard resort admission drops from $149 per person to $103 per person, which is the cheapest ticket available.

Prices go up for guests who'd like to add a dolphin swim package or access additional theme parks.

Blackout dates and other restrictions apply. Anyone who books using the deal will be required to present a valid Florida ID at check-in.

For non-Florida residents, the aquatic resort is offering a complimentary premium drink upgrade package for guests who book by June 23 and visit by Sept. 2.

To read more about Discovery Cove and see what other vacation packages are available, click here.

