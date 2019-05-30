Here's how to stay busy while you wait in line at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge will be flooded with people the first several months it’s opened.

Odds are you will experience a long line at some point while you are in a galaxy far, far away.

Guests and Jedis will be able to access Star Wars: Datapad on their phones through the Play Disney Parks app.

Through the app you will be able to interact with certain droids and blinking door panels.

Guests will have the chance to scan contents of cargo crates throughout the park.

A translator to understand different languages through the galaxy is also available.

“There’s so much signage with the language,” News 6 Anchor Kirstin O’Connor said.

You will also have the opportunity to listen to conversations to different characters from the galaxy.

If you want to join the dark side and help the First Order, guests can install devices to spy on the Resistance.

Future Jedis can help the Resistance remove the spying devices in a game featured in the app.

When she goes back to the park, O’Connor said, she will join the Resistance.

“There is no way I will ever be with the First Order,” O’Connor said.

During your wait for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run you can take a job from Hondo until you get your chance to fly the ship.



