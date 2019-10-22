Here's why Disney fireworks may wake you up Thursday morning

John Couwels/CNN

Rise and shine with Disney fireworks this week. What goes better with your morning cup of coffee than a fireworks display?

A post on the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page warned neighbors and resort guests that they will be getting an early morning wake-up call when Magic Kingdom tests fireworks Thursday at 6:15 a.m.

The park will be doing final preparations for its new holiday show.

Those living or staying around the park might not appreciate the early morning booms, but the test should only last 30 minutes, according to the post.

If you live in the area, why not wake your children early that day and take them outside for the unusual treat in the sky?

