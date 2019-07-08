Horror Nights guests return to the Upside Down in 'Stranger Things' house

ORLANDO, Fla - Universal Orlando announced new details Monday about its upcoming "Stranger Things" maze coming to Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

The 80's themed maze will transport guests back to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, as the characters deal with a series of mysterious and terrorizing entities from a parallel universe, referred to as the Upside Down.

Guests who return to this year's event will be taken right where they left off from last year's popular house, which was based on season one of the popular Netflix show.

The mazes on both coasts will parallel the hit show as it leaps forward to 1985, taking brave souls on a terrifying excursion through new mazes inspired by seasons two and three of the critically acclaimed series.

Universal Orlando

The third season of the show premiered on Netflix July 4.

Halloween Horror Nights runs Friday, Sept. 6 to Saturday, Nov. 2, in Orlando.

For more information about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

