How to eat like a Jedi at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Jedis, pilots and even Sith Lords need to take a break from the galaxy sometimes to grab a bite to eat and drink.

At Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, you can try food and beverages that your favorite characters enjoy in the movie series.

At the Spire Outpost, you can try the blue milk Luke Skywalker drinks in "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope."

“It’s managed by the Bubo Wamba Family milk farm and they have brought to us this beautiful chilled milk,” Disney chef John State said.

News 6 Anchor Kirstin O’Connor said she could taste raspberry when she took a cup.

“It’s a plant based dairy that looks and acts like milk but it’s quite unique recipe we’re using here in the Black Spire Outpost,” State said.

If you are a fan of the newer movies, you can also try the green milk Skywalker drinks in “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.”

“Next time you come back, though, try the green, milk which is quite floral and exotic," State told O’Connor.

PHOTO CREDIT: Disney

At Ronto Roaster, you can eat the food prepared by droids. One of the options is the Ronto wrap.

“This fragrant grilled sausage with sweet tangy slaw, tucked into a warm bread, finished with this clutch sauce, it is one of my favorites, State said.

A full list of drinks and food options can be found here.