Theme Parks

How to eat like a Jedi at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Guide on everything to drink, eat at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

Jedis, pilots and even Sith Lords need to take a break from the galaxy sometimes to grab a bite to eat and drink.

At Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, you can try food and beverages that your favorite characters enjoy in the movie series.

WKMG 1 of 24 ©2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc./Lucasfilm Ltd.All Rights Reserved. For editorial news use only.
How to eat like a Jedi

At the Spire Outpost, you can try the blue milk Luke Skywalker drinks in "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope."

“It’s managed by the Bubo Wamba Family milk farm and they have brought to us this beautiful chilled milk,” Disney chef John State said.

News 6 Anchor Kirstin O’Connor said she could taste raspberry when she took a cup.

“It’s a plant based dairy that looks and acts like milk but it’s quite unique recipe we’re using here in the Black Spire Outpost,” State said.

If you are a fan of the newer movies, you can also try the green milk Skywalker drinks in “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.”

“Next time you come back, though, try the green, milk which is quite floral and exotic," State told O’Connor.

PHOTO CREDIT: Disney

At Ronto Roaster, you can eat the food prepared by droids. One of the options is the Ronto wrap.

“This fragrant grilled sausage with sweet tangy slaw, tucked into a warm bread, finished with this clutch sauce, it is one of my favorites, State said.

A full list of drinks and food options can be found here.  