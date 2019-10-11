Space Mountain seats, Peter Pan sails taken from Disney World

Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent theft of items used in Peter Pan's Flight and the Space Mountain roller coaster at Walt Disney World.

An employee doing inventory in a storage shed on Oct. 1 noticed a set of sails was missing from the Peter Pan ride. He then realized that a "shell" and three seats from the roller coaster were also missing.

The Orlando Sentinel reports a manager contacted the Orange County Sheriff's Office. An incident report said the items, with an estimated worth of $20,000, were in a padlocked shed.

The incident report said none of the items have unique markings or serial numbers.

The black market for rare Disney items is lucrative. Earlier this year, a now ex-Disney employee and his cousin were accused of breaking into Haunted Mansion and stealing items.

A Disney official declined comment, saying it's a law enforcement issue.

