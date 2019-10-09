Jack-o'-lanterns take a dive at Sea Life Orlando Aquarium

ORLANDO, Fla - The waters of Sea Life Aquarium in Orlando are about to get a little spooky.

The attraction along International Drive is now hosting its Halloween event 'Spooky Seas' till Oct. 31.

During the month of October, guests can get up close with sharks, stingrays and hundreds of fish while also taking part in some Halloween fun.

Sea Life Orlando Aquarium

Divers will swim throughout the aquarium sporting spooky diving suits, and during select times they will present underwater pumpkin carvings.

Here are the times that are listed on Sea Life Orlando website:

Every Saturday and Sunday: 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

October 28-31: 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

*Dive times and underwater carving presentations are subject to change or cancellation without notice

The aquarium is encouraging guests to come to the event in their favorite Halloween attire.

Throughout the aquarium leaders say jack-o'-lanterns have been placed around giving families the ultimate scavenger hunt.

'Spooky Seas' runs now through Oct. 31.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.