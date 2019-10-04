James Bond takes aim at Madame Tussauds Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla - Shaken, not stirred -- James Bond is arriving in Orlando Saturday at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

The famous wax museum located along International Drive is unveiling six James Bonds from the iconic film franchise on National James Bond Day.

Madame Tussauds said each figure will feature a classic 007 suit designed by Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming.

The lineup of James Bonds include:

Sean Connery

George Lazenby

Roger Moore

Timothy Dalton

Pierce Brosnan

Daniel Craig

"As the world anticipates the release of the 2020 James Bond film, we're bringing the excitement and drama of the franchise to life here at Madame Tussauds Orlando," said James Paulding, general manager.

As guests take pictures with some of the James Bonds, they will see a floor-to-ceiling video display, theatrical lighting and hear the music from the films.

The figures will appear at Madame Tussauds Orlando for a limited time.

