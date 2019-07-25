'Killer Klowns' returns to invade Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla - The ever-popular 1980's "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" is coming back for a sequel at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights.

The cult favorite was featured as a scare zone in 2018 but is now returning in an all-new haunted house.

Universal said guests will be transported to the sleepy town of Crescent Cove that has been taken over by a pack of murderous clown-like creatures. Once inside, guests will hear the screams and cries of people trying to escape the crazed klowns and their sinister, side-splitting antics. The maze will also lead guests through Crescent Cove's eerie amusment park, which is closed for the season. But this is no funhouse! Guests will witness Killer Klowns making unsuspecting guests into cotton candy cocoons.

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights runs Friday, Sept. 6, through Nov. 2.

Guests will experience 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and live entertainment and can try a list of food options.

"Killer Klowns from Outer Space" joins an already popular list of houses already announced:

