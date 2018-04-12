Land bought by Universal permitted for entertainment purposes, documents show

ORLANDO, Fla. - A series of documents filed with the Orange County comptrollers office show that a company tied to Universal Orlando purchased another batch of property along Universal Boulevard.

The purchase by SLRC Holdings, an affiliate of Universal Development Properties, is more evidence that the company, which has three parks, could be gearing up for another expansion.

Universal settled a lawsuit on Wednesday regarding how hundreds of acres it acquired in 2015 could be used.

However, Thursday's court filings layout permitted uses, including cinema's, arcades, water sports parks and performing arts centers.

It's not clear how much the land was purchased for or how many acres of land.

Professor Duncan Dickson is a theme park professor at the University of Central Florida's Rosen College of Hospitality Management. He points to the 500-plus acres of open fields and woods that Universal recently acquired along Universal Boulevard and Destination Parkway.

While there has been much speculation about what Universal will do with the land, Dickson said to stay competitive -- another theme park makes sense.

"Companies have to grow; you can't stay complacent you have to add new things," Dickson said. "You have to build on what you've got to increase your shareholder value."

News 6 did not received a response from Universal for a request for comment in time for this story.

