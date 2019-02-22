Legoland Florida's newest attraction to debut next month

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Legoland Florida will soon be celebrating eight years of fun, and the park is about to have even more for its guests to enjoy.

The theme park, as anyone who has visited knows, is full of Lego sculptures and interactive things for children to play with. Soon, the theme park will be inaugurating a whole new section, with themes from the latest Lego movie.

Since opening in 2011, Legoland has expanded its attractions, even adding a resort and two hotels.

They're giving visitors an extra dose of fun and bringing the Lego World movie to live in the park's new 80,000-square-foot area.

"It's been rapid expansion. We really turned into a multiday destination," Brittany Williams, senior public relations manager for Legoland Resort, said.

The colorful world of Lego brick is getting bigger and more creative, with inspiration from scenes and characters from the Lego movies.

Legoland's most recent expansion is the Lego World Movie site, which is still under construction and set to open in March.

"Battle of Bricksburg is almost totally complete. We've also got Unikitty's Disco Drop, which is near completion. Then we've got the flying theater attraction, which is the first of its kind in the world," Williams said.

Because the site is still under construction, park officials can't give away all the secrets, but they did let News 6 at Nine's Carolina Cardona get a sneak peek at the Battle of Bricksburg ride.

"The idea here is that the duplo aliens have invaded, and our guests' job is to defeat these duplo aliens," Williams said.

Lego fans will go on board a small boat and, along the ride, they'll shoot water at targets to stop the aliens from invading Bricksburg.

"It's the city where the star of the films, Emmet, lives," Williams said.

The 150-acre interactive theme park is a destination children as young as 2 years old can be a part of.

"We have a lot of really great first theme park experiences, so I highly recommend if you haven't taken your young child to a theme park yet," Williams said. "Start here at Legoland Florida Resort. You're gonna have a great experience."

The theme park has been a staple of Central Florida since its opening, giving kids a chance to explore more than 50 shows and attractions, including a water park.

"We've got a full experience here. Three new rides, we've got food, tacos every day instead of just Taco Tuesday, character meet and greet and Benny's play ship, which will allow kids to climb and slide," Williams said.

She said the idea is that there's something for guests of all ages.

Get ready to bring out your inner child -- and your own kids, of course, because on March 27, Lego World Movie comes to life.

