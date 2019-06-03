Magic Kingdom shines brighter with new Holiday fireworks show

ORLANDO, Fla - Walt Disney World announced Monday a new holiday fireworks show will be coming to Magic Kingdom Park this November.

The show, "Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show" will premiere during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.

Disney characters dressed in their holiday finest parade down Main Street, U.S.A., at Magic Kingdom during "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade." The festive processional is one of the happy highlights of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas…

The new show will feature classic holiday songs like "Joy to the World" and "Deck the Halls" that will play alongside a variety of colorful projections and fireworks.

Disney said on its blog, The holiday music will evoke heartfelt moments of home and family, as well as the festive fun of the season before an incredible finale you won’t want to miss.

Along with the new fireworks show, guests can experience Mickey's Once upon a Christmas Parade, A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas, A Frozen Holiday Wish and Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration.

Magic Kingdom Park guests participating in Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party can jet off to Rockettower Plaza Stage to watch Buzz Lightyear, Mike Wazowski and Stitch fight holiday doldrums across the galaxy in a jolly musical revue…

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas party is a separate ticketed event that runs Nov. 8 to Dec. 22.

Here are this year's Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party Dates:

November: 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22, 24

December: 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22

Tickets can be bought on the Disney parks website.

