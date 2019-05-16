Skip Diagon Alley: Here's a first look at Universal's new 'Harry Potter' ride merchandise

ORLANDO, Fla - Universal Orlando has unveiled themed merchandise meant to hype up theme parkgoers for the new, immersive "Harry Potter" roller coaster opening next month.

Nestled inside the Islands of Adventure Trading Company, Universal has secretly cast a spell bringing merchandise for muggles and wizards to enjoy ahead of the opening of its upcoming Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride.

The park has released a number of collectibles that showcase some of the creatures that will be displayed on the ride.

Universal said the new addition coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will transport guests through the Forbidden Forest and beyond the Hogwarts castle grounds.

With Hagrid as your guide, the all-new adventure is taking guests on magical motorbikes and hurling them past obstacles and fierce creatures, according to the theme park. The new ride is set to open June 13.

News 6 stepped inside to get a look.

T-shirt: $25

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure hat: $28

Mug: $14.95 / tumbler: $25

Magical creatures mug: $14.95

Fluffy plush doll: $29.95

Cornish-Pixie plush doll: $14.95

Buckbeak plush doll: $24.95

Unicorn plush doll: $29.95

iPhone case: $30

