Mickey Mouse cards every Disney fan needs to receive

ORLANDO, Fla - Boston-based company Lovepop announced Wednesday two new cards that pay tribute to the 90 years of Mickey Mouse.

The company said they are excited to bring the global icon known by millions around the world to their cards.

Lovepop gained its rise to fame after landing a deal on the hit ABC show "Shark Tank" in 2015, and since then, the company says its created hundreds of designs for family celebrations.

Disney's Mickey Through the Years 3D Card - $15

The bright yellow card features the iconic mouse, posing in four different styles. From Steamboat Willie to his new present-day character.

Disney's Mickey and Minnie in Love Pop Up Card - $15

This card captures the love and affection of Mickey and Minnie. "I especially like that when looking at this design from a certain angle, you can see that their tails make a heart," said designer Kincso on the Lovepop blog.

Here is a look at some of the other Disney character cards Lovepop has created.

Disney's Dumbo 3D card - $15

Iron Man and Groot 3D cards - $15

Lovepop cards can be purchased online and at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

Lovepop said their laser-cut pop-up cards are made on ship-building software and handcrafted in the ancient art form of kirigami.

