Bucket truck used to rescue riders from Disney's monorail

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters used ladder and bucket trucks late Thursday to rescue dozens of riders stranded aboard a monorail at Disney World.

A Disney guest told News 6 that the monorail lost power around 10:30 p.m., shortly after it left the transportation and ticket center on its way to Epcot.

Several photos were posted to social media sites showing firefighters using an aerial platform to reach the guests of each car.

There were no reports of injuries.

News 6 has contacted Disney for details about the incident, including how many riders were trapped and what specifically caused the monorail to stop, but the theme park has not yet responded.

A section of World Drive was blocked off during the incident.

