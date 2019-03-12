Lawsuit claims boy's leg crushed on ‘E.T. Adventure' ride at Universal

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman is suing Universal Studios after she said her 11-year-old son’s leg was crushed on the “E.T. Adventure” ride at the Orlando theme park.

Edmund Normand, the family's attorney, said Roberta Perez and her son, Tiago, were visiting from Brazil when the incident happened in late January.

Normand said Tiago's left foot got stuck between the ride's vehicle and the cement offloading area, breaking multiple bones in his toes, foot and leg.

The lawsuit, which seeks more than $15,000 in damages, alleges Universal knew about the dangers of the ride and did not take the appropriate steps to warn the public.

The lawsuit noted that Tuagi doesn't speak English and couldn't read any warning signs.

The boy has been a cast since the incident and has not been able to attend school because of his injuries, according to Normand.

The "E.T. Adventure" ride has been in operation Universal Orlando since it opened in 1990.

News 6 has reached out to Universal for comment but has not heard back.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.