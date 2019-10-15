Kennedy Space Center unveils rare NASA artwork at Taste of Space event

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Art, science and food come together in celebration of space exploration at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Taste of Space event this weekend.

Visitors to the Kennedy Space Center will have the opportunity to view rare artwork from NASA's archives this weekend inside the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit area. The collection of 20 space-themed pieces includes artwork from renowned artists including Andy Warhol and Annie Leibovitz.

“The marriage of art and science is something we don’t often have the chance to exhibit at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, so we’re excited to offer the Taste of Space event to our visitors,” said Therrin Protze, Kennedy Space Center chief operating officer.

Furthering the connection between space and art, The Mars Short Film Festival will be also be available to visitors. The four films that can be viewed throughout the day are "Rendezvous with Mars," "Morning Blue," "Nomadic Cloud" and "92Mars."

Space Coast artist Derek Gores will be creating live art on both event days in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 12 mission. Gores is known for using recycled maps, magazines and data to collages and portraits.

Local food trucks will also make an appearance at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to make visitors' taste buds blast off. While not included in daily admission, visitors can purchase "space bucks" at $7 each, which will get them one food item. VIP food packages may also be purchased here.

Taste of Space will land at the space center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

