Delicious new details emerge about Disney's 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

ORLANDO, Fla. - New information about the "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" attraction at Disney World is slowly being released, and this time, it's yummy.

Disney released more details about what guests can expect in Planet Batuu, the home of the Black Spire Outpost where anyone can release their inner Jedi, or Sith, and it includes an array of food options. What attendees can expect is a lot of themed food and drinks tailored toward both meat-loving and vegetarian eating habits.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo will offer cuisine by Chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs, who will bring exotic flavors and unusual dishes to this traveling diner “Tuggs’ Grub.” Ronto Roasters will resemble a recycled pod-racing engine that will fire up exotic meats, and guests will even have the chance to sample some of the tasty Ronto fare.

Over at the Milk Stand, guests can order their very own farm-fresh blue milk or green milk, direct from Bubo Wamba Family Farms, a classic beverage served throughout "Star Wars" films. For something sweet, Kat Saka’s Kettle will serve up Outpost Mix, which is a sweet and salty popcorn snack with a touch of spice.

The "in-universe" menu for Black Spire includes kaadu sticky ribs that tastes like pork and fried Endorian tip-yip, or chicken. At Impossible Foods, there are hummus, pita and spicy vegan meatballs for the park's plant-based guests.

Photo courtesy of Disney Parks

After attendees are finished eating and are looking to purchase some themed memorabilia, they can head to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities for "rare" items and Droid Depot to build their own droids. Jedis can also go to Toydarian Toymaker for unique toys and Creature Stall for "interesting critters" that can be brought back home.

At Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers guests can meet with the Gatherers, who can offer some insight about Jedi lore and the Force. The workshop master will help guide guests to customize and build their own unique lightsabers, all while determining whether they're on the Light Side or the Dark Side.

If guests are looking to dress the part of a Jedi, they can head to Black Spire Outfitters, First Order Cargo and Resistance Supply for clothing, hats, accessories and more. If they want something a little more specific, like a piece of jewelry, they can head over to The Jewels of Bith, for something to treasure forever.

