'Guardians of the Galaxy' coaster, 'Star Wars' hotel coming to Disney

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Some new attractions are on the way for Walt Disney World, and one of them promises to transport guests to a galaxy far, far away.

Officials say Disney is planning to open a "Star Wars"- themed hotel that will be connected to the upcoming Star Wars' Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Galaxy's Edge is set to open next year, but an opening date for the hotel has not been announced.

Park officials have also announced that Epcot will be getting a "Guardians of the Galaxy" attraction within the next few years.

Officials say the attraction will be one of the longest enclosed roller coasters in the world. The attraction will be housed in the park's Future World.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" attraction is set to open in time for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.

