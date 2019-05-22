New theme park to star 'Hunger Games,' 'Twilight'

Asia's first movie themed indoor interactive experience center will bring the "Hunger Games" and "Twilight" to life.

Lionsgate Entertainment World will host a number of adventures based off its popular film franchises, like "Now You See Me" and the "Divergent" series. Lionsgate calls it the world's first vertical theme park in China.

Lionsgate decided to create its first theme park to expand its international brand into China, where a few of their films are popular, according to the company. The studio hopes to capitalize off Zhuhai's emerging status as a tourist destination and its proximity to Macau, which is considered the "Las Vegas of China."

More than 25 rides and virtual reality experiences will pack a sleek, futuristic bean-shaped building, according to Lionsgate. It stands 10 stories high.

Lionsgate Entertainment World (Lionsgate Entertainment World)

LEW will include a virtual reality motorcycle ride based on "Twilight." Guests will have a chance to spend time in Forks, where the vampire seires takes place. "Twilight" Saga: Midnight Ride brings guests on a dirt bike ride adventure with Jacob Black and a pack of wolves. Guests can also enjoy an indoor amusement ride with Bella's Journey, which highlights moments from the film through the eyes of the main character, Bella Swan.

Lionsgate Entertainment World (Lionsgate Entertainment World)

Fans of the "Hunger Games" series can experience The Capitol through a motion 3D simulator ride. Mockingjay Flight Rebel Escape starts on the streets before flying through The Capitol. Afterward, guests can venture around the lobby for a Capitol style makeover. Guests can get their hair, nails and makeup done to look like a Capitol citizen, inspired by the stylings of Effie Trinket. Restaurants will feature a "Hunger Games" themed menu with different dishes inspired by the film's districts, or fans can visit Peeta's bakery.

"Escape Plan" movie fans can have their try at a getaway, too. No more than a group of 20 people will work together to break out of a maximum-security prison in this attraction. The group should expect to face a climbing challenge course and crawl through tunnels to get their freedom.

Lionsgate Entertainment World is scheduled to open July on Hengqin Island, located in Zhuhai, China.

