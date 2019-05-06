Of course a lifelike Hagrid will be part of his motorbike adventure

A life-like Hagrid, based on actor Robbie Coltrane, will guide guests through the Forbidden Forest as part of Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. (Image: Universal Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Muggles and wizards experiencing the newest ride at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be graced by the half-giant Hagrid himself, according to Universal Orlando, but then again that would only make sense because the ride is called Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

According to Universal Orlando, a lifelike animated version of the Care of Magical Creatures professor will come face to face with guests beginning June 13, when the ride opens.

The animated Hagrid is modeled on the movements and likeness of Robbie Coltrane, who plays Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, down to his teeth. That's right, Universal scanned Coltrane's mouth to create the animatronic figure's teeth. Coltrane is also the voice of the ride's Hagrid.

Standing 7 feet, 6 inches tall, the figure will guide riders through the Forbidden Forest as they encounters some magical creatures.

Universal have been dropping information on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ahead of the rides opening in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Fluffy, the three-headed dog, is one of several magical creatures Universal says guests will see on the adventure.

The theme park says the new, immersive roller coaster is unlike anything guests have ever experienced.

