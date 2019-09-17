Online store offering Disney ‘Childless Millennial' car decal

Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. - An online store is selling "childless millennial" car decals.

In July, a social media post in which a woman said anyone without children should be banned from Disney World went viral.

The post received more than 17,000 retweets and 72,000 likes.

Many people online disagreed with the woman.

APStickersAndMagnets is offering the "childless millennial" sticker, which features Minnie Mouse, for $7.99.

The cost does not include shipping.

The website said the vinyl die cut stickers are weatherproof and scratch-resistant.

Rain and snow will not damage the sticker, according to the website.

