Original Graveyard Games house coming to Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. - Graveyard Games will make its debut of dark mausoleums and coffin piles at Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

The original themed house will scare the life out of guests as they walk through the Ascension Parish Cemetery. Vengeful, awakened spirtis await the arrival of the living who dare to disturb their graves.

The house is one of 10 that will be featured this year at Universal Orlando Resort from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2. Other house themes include Netflix's "Stranger Things" and Jordan Peele's "Us."

