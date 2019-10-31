Plan ahead: Disney releases 2020-21 race calendar

Even though the 2019-20 runDisney events aren't over yet, you can start planning for the next season.

Disney released the runDisney 2020-21 race calendar Thursday.

Chock full of entertainment, characters and Disney magic at every mile, there's a run for everyone.

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

Nov. 5-8, 2020

General on sale March 19, 2020

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

Jan. 6-10, 2021

General on sale April 7, 2020

Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

Feb. 18-21, 2021

General on sale June 9, 2020

Star Wars Rival Run Weekend

Apr. 15-18, 2021

General on sale July 14, 2020

Disneyland Paris Princess Run

May 8-10, 2020

General on sale now

runDisney Virtual Series

June-Aug. 2020

General on sale March 2020

Disneyland Paris Run Weekend

Sept. 24-27, 2020

Packages on sale now

Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon

Jan.-March 2021

General on sale July 14, 2020

If you can't run the actual race, Disney offers a Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon and runDisney Virtual Series where you can run your neighborhood or on a treadmill and earn the same exclusive medals and finisher certificates as those that race in the parks.

If you've always wanted to visit Paris, this new event may be just for you. Disneyland Paris Princess Run joins other races in France.

Whether it's your first Disney race or your 50th, there's a lot to look forward to.



