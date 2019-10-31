Plan ahead: Disney releases 2020-21 race calendar

Even though the 2019-20 runDisney events aren't over yet, you can start planning for the next season.
Disney released the runDisney 2020-21 race calendar Thursday.
Chock full of entertainment, characters and Disney magic at every mile, there's a run for everyone.
Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend
Nov. 5-8, 2020
General on sale March 19, 2020
Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend
Jan. 6-10, 2021
General on sale April 7, 2020
Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend
Feb. 18-21, 2021
General on sale June 9, 2020
Star Wars Rival Run Weekend
Apr. 15-18, 2021
General on sale July 14, 2020
Disneyland Paris Princess Run
May 8-10, 2020
General on sale now
runDisney Virtual Series
June-Aug. 2020
General on sale March 2020
Disneyland Paris Run Weekend
Sept. 24-27, 2020
Packages on sale now
Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon
Jan.-March 2021
General on sale July 14, 2020
If you can't run the actual race, Disney offers a Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon and runDisney Virtual Series where you can run your neighborhood or on a treadmill and earn the same exclusive medals and finisher certificates as those that race in the parks.
If you've always wanted to visit Paris, this new event may be just for you. Disneyland Paris Princess Run joins other races in France.
Whether it's your first Disney race or your 50th, there's a lot to look forward to.
