Riders rescued from Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Orlando

Riders get stuck on Hollywood Rip Ride Rocket at Universal Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Riders were rescued Wednesday morning from the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Orlando.

Video from News 6 helicopter Sky 6 showed six riders on a car that was stopped before a loop on the track. A worker on a raised platform was seen next to the car.

Orlando fire officials said 12 guests were stranded on two separate cars. All were safely removed, officials said.

No other details have been released.

