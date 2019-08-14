Rob Zombie's 'House of 1000 Corpses' comes to Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla - Universal Orlando is opening the door to Rob Zombie's horror cult-classic "House of 1000 Corpses" at Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

The terrifying maze will bring to life the 2003 film produced by Lionsgate.

The maze will have guests entering the movie's offbeat roadside tourist attraction, Captain Spaulding's Museum of Monsters and Madmen and entering the chaotic home of the Firefly family, a group of infamous serial killers.

Guests will also come face-to-face with the twisted and debauched medical operations of Dr.Satan, who is eagerly awaiting his next victims.

Universal said if guests are lucky, they will escape the house as fast as a rabbit, minus the fluffy bunny costume and tragic ending.

Rob Zombie put out a tweet after Universal made the announcement.

The HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES maze returns to HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS at UNIVERSAL!!!! This in both HOLLYWOOD and ORLANDO parks!!! #halloweenhorrornights #robzombie #houseof1000corpses #hollywood #orlando https://t.co/M7FMffw1AU — Rob Zombie (@RobZombie) August 14, 2019

The house is one of ten created for the annual event.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights Sept. 6 through Nov. 2.

