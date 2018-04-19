Runners prepare for 'Star Wars' Half-Marathon weekend at Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 43,000 runners from all over the world are expected to be at Walt Disney World this weekend for the third annual Star Wars Half-Marathon run.

Thursday marks the start of the events with Disney's Health and Fitness Expo happening at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

Friday is the Star Wars Dark Side 5K which takes runners through Epcot. The race starts at 5:30 a.m. That's followed by the 10K race on Saturday, beginning at 5:30 a.m.

This all leads up to the main event on Sunday, the half-marathon race. The 13.1-mile run takes racers through Epcot and Hollywood Studios before ending in Epcot.

