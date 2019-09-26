Here's your chance to run a race through SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. - Runners now have another opportunity to race through one of Central Florida's theme parks.

SeaWorld is the latest theme park to announce their inaugural Rescue Run, which is set to take place January 25, 2020.

The 3-mile course will take participants through the park, where they can see some animals before crossing the finish line at Shamu Stadium, according to a news release.

The event will also feature a Kids Race for children ages 7 and under.

Racers will receive themed awards, medals and other race gear for their participation, as well as a day-of park ticket offer and an exclusive Killer Whale show.

Organizers say the Rescue Run benefits the SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Conservation Fund.

Registrations is now open. To sign up or to learn more about the event, visit the Rescue Run website.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.