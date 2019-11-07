SeaWorld names Sergio Rivera as new CEO

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld on Thursday named Sergio D. Rivera as its new CEO.

Rivera, 57, will take over the Orlando-based company Monday, the company said in a news release.

Rivera replaces Gus Antorcha, who quit as SeaWorld's CEO after seven months on the job.

Rivera, who will be paid $600,000 per year under a three-year contract, served as president of Ocean Reef Club, a leading private residential club, from February until May 2019.

Prior to that, Rivera was president and CEO of ILG’s Vacation Ownership Segment from 2016 until September 2018.

SeaWorld also reported its third-quarter earnings Thursday, which showed about a 3% drop in attendance compared to last year.

