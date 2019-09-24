SeaWorld Orlando offers free admission to stranded Thomas Cook travelers

ORLANDO, Fla. - In the wake of English tour operator Thomas Cook's collapse Sunday, SeaWorld Orlando is offering a free day of fun to those who are now stranded in Central Florida.

With hundreds of thousands of travelers left without a guaranteed way home, SeaWorld is allowing those affected by the company's collapse into its parks from Tuesday until Sept. 30, 2019.

Those looking to take advantage of one single-day admission per traveler must show proof of their canceled Thomas Cook flight voucher or ticket booking and photo ID at the park's front gate.

For those visiting the park this week, SeaWorld's "Halloween Spooktacular" will be taking place Sept. 28-29 and will feature a Halloween parade and trick-or-treat trail.

“We’re pleased that this free offer lets stranded families and friends enjoy a day together,” SeaWorld Orlando President Kyle Miller wrote in a news release. "...SeaWorld Orlando has something for every member of the family."

