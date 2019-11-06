SeaWorld Orlando set to celebrate 50 years of Sesame Street

ORLANDO, Fla - SeaWorld Orlando has plans to celebrate 50 years of Sesame Street on Nov. 9 and 10.

The theme park, which recently opened a new Sesame Street area for families said they will have one-time special events.

SeaWorld Orlando

Guests can join in on the celebration with these exclusive limited offerings:

Sesame Street free mini-birthday cupcakes

Complimentary, kid-friendly party hats

50% off Sesame Street 50th anniversary branded merchandise

Character meet and greets

Leaders also plan to show off a never-before-seen parade float during their Sesame Street parade which will run at 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. during the two-day event.

Click here for ticket and information about Sesame Street land at SeaWorld Orlando.

