SeaWorld Orlando set to celebrate 50 years of Sesame Street

Birthday party celebration to happen Nov. 9 and 10

By Landon McReynolds - Producer

SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla - SeaWorld Orlando has plans to celebrate 50 years of Sesame Street on Nov. 9 and 10.

The theme park, which recently opened a new Sesame Street area for families said they will have one-time special events.

Guests can join in on the celebration with these exclusive limited offerings:

  • Sesame Street free mini-birthday cupcakes
  • Complimentary, kid-friendly party hats
  • 50% off Sesame Street 50th anniversary branded merchandise
  • Character meet and greets 

Leaders also plan to show off a never-before-seen parade float during their Sesame Street parade which will run at 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. during the two-day event.

Click here for ticket and information about Sesame Street land at SeaWorld Orlando.

 

 

