SeaWorld Orlando opens Infinity Falls, unveils new pass program

A rendering of the upcoming ride, Infinity Falls, at SeaWorld.

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando on Thursday unveiled its record-breaking thrill ride, Infinity Falls, and announced its new annual pass program.

The theme park termed 2019 its "Best Year Ever" with a $9.99 annual pass offer for Florida residents.

"SeaWorld Annual Pass does not require a down payment and for a limited time, introductory prices start as low as $9.99 per month for Florida residents," the park said in a news release.

“We have dropped the price of an annual pass by as much as 30 percent,” said SeaWorld Orlando President Mark Pauls, “We have made it easier and more affordable for our guests to experience all of the excitement of SeaWorld and Aquatica this year.”

Combination passes with Aquatica, and Busch Gardens and Adventure Island in Tampa, are also available.

SeaWorld said its annual passes are now divided into four tiers:

BRONZE PASS: Flexibility equals savings. While some blockout dates apply, guests save on parking, dining, and more.

Flexibility equals savings. While some blockout dates apply, guests save on parking, dining, and more. SILVER PASS: Membership made easy. Unlimited admission, free parking, one free guest ticket, and extra benefits.

Membership made easy. Unlimited admission, free parking, one free guest ticket, and extra benefits. GOLD PASS: Big savings, best value. Save more with free Preferred parking, two free guest tickets, bigger discounts, plus valuable extras like a free animal encounter, free PhotoKey™ annual pass and more.

Big savings, best value. Save more with free Preferred parking, two free guest tickets, bigger discounts, plus valuable extras like a free animal encounter, free PhotoKey™ annual pass and more. PLATINUM PASS: The ultimate way to play and save. Add unlimited admission to 11 SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Parks nationwide, free ride-again privileges, reserved show seating and more.

Infinity Falls is an eight-passenger river raft ride set in an area simulating the rainforests of South America.

[WEB EXTRA: What's coming to Disney, Orlando-area theme parks in 2018?]

"This area looks distinctly different from the rest of SeaWorld and that's by design," senior director of theme park development Jeff Hornick said. "We want to be able to tell a freshwater and river message, as well as all of the fragile ecosystems around the world."

After boarding the attraction, developers said riders will be thrust into a Class IV rapids experience with a focus on conservation.

"They'll see jungle flamingos. They have two great long river rapids sections where they'll actually dip underneath these iconic arches and icons," Hornick said.

The ride will last more than four minutes and finishes with a 30-second vertical lift that leads to a 40-foot drop, which is the world's tallest on a river raft ride.

Earlier this year, SeaWorld announced that Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando is coming in spring of 2019.

[READ: What to know about SeaWorld's new Sesame Street-themed attraction]

Guests will be able to take a walk down Sesame Street, view a daily parade and meet characters.

In addition, Aquatica will offer a new thrill slide, KareKare Curl, next year.

The ride will hold two passengers per raft and deliver "a high-adrenaline, weightless adventure," SeaWorld said.

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.