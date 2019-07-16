SeaWorld offers half-off admissions for first responders

The sign at the entrance to SeaWorld in Orlando (File photo: Matt Stroshane/Getty Images).

ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting now, first responders and three of their guests can enjoy half-price admission to SeaWorld Parks, where they can enjoy a multitude of recently opened attractions, animal exhibits and exhilarting rides across all parks.

As part of SeaWorld's First Responder Salute, tickets purchased by July 31 can be redeemed for park entry until Aug.18. First responders can take advantage of the offer at SeaWorld's Orlando and San Diego Parks in addition to $25 tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio.

“We have always taken immense pride in honoring those who dedicate themselves to helping others,” said Gus Antorcha, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

Recently opened attractions include SeaWorld Orlando’s Sesame Street Land where adults and children alike can walk down memory lane, San Diego’s Electric Eel roller coaster that accelerates to more than 60 mph and San Antonio’s educational Turtle Reef, which is home to multi-colored Caribbean fish and turtle rescues.

Those eligible for this offer include fire rescue responders, EMT/EMS employees, law enforcement officers, and 911 dispatchers.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Year-round discounts are also available online for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases. These offers may vary by park.

