Select Disney World resorts stop using 'Do Not Disturb' signs

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four Disney World resorts implemented new security guidelines recently on which workers can enter guests' rooms, and when.

A Disney World spokesperson told News 6 the Polynesian Village, the Grand Floridian, the Contemporary and Bay Lake Tower resorts stopped using "Do Not Disturb" door signs and instead will use "room occupied" signs.

Disney Resort hotel staff members reserve the right to enter guests' rooms even when the new sign is displayed for maintenance, safety and security, the spokesperson said.

Disney employees already enter rooms for housekeeping purposes and resort officials said that they regularly review their policy and procedures to improve the guest experience.

Currently, only the four Disney World resorts are implementing the change, which went into effect last week, and a Disney spokesperson said it will continue to review if the policy will be extended to its other resorts.

Former Orange County Sheriff Kevin Beary, who said he has spent 30 years dealing with Disney, applauded the measure.

"They are being proactive again," Beary said. "The bottom line for the naysayers is all you are doing is not being able to put a 'do not disturb' sign anymore, you put a 'room occupied' sign. And just double lock the doors if you want your privacy."

Beary said other hotels around the world have similar security measures, and in light of the Las Vegas shooting, this is just an added security measure.



"Disney's on the right course here," said Beary. "Because one of the fallouts that came out of the Las Vegas shooting is he had too much access in that room and no one knew what was going on."

